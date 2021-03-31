Donald Carl Huston Sells 13,000 Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald Carl Huston sold 13,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$15,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,559 shares in the company, valued at C$822,955.21.

Shares of CYP stock opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.63 million and a P/E ratio of -85.83. Cypress Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

