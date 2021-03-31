Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$52.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$37.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.87. The stock has a market cap of C$16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

