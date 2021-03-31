Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.7 days.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DLMAF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dollarama from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.