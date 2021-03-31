dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares were down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 5,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 890,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMYD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)
dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.