dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares were down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 5,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 890,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMYD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

