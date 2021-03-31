Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.25 ($49.71) and last traded at €42.25 ($49.71). Approximately 858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.30 ($49.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 64.21.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

