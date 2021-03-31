Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.67 ($4.45).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

