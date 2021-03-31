Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0153

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Digitex has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,748.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00632713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

