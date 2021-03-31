DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Tim Stacey Sells 5,280 Shares of Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £697.63 million and a PE ratio of -26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. DFS Furniture plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

