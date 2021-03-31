Deutsche Telekom AG Declares Dividend of $1.39 (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.3908 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

