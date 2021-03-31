Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

