Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.