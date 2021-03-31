DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

DMTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DermTech by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

