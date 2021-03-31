DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.31

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.31 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.