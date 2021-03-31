Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,047.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $53,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $325.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

