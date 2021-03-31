Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.69 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $22.69 million and $2.05 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

