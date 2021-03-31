DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0091

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $887,892.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

