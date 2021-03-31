David W. Gibbs Sells 1,282 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.