David M. Mott Buys 28,231 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

