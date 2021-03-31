Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTSS stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

