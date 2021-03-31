Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 8,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,109. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

