Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

