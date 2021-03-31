Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.38 ($71.04).

Shares of BN opened at €58.80 ($69.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.43. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

