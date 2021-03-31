Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.38 ($71.04).

Shares of BN opened at €58.80 ($69.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.43. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

