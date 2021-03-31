Daniel S. Loeb Acquires 85,546 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $982,068.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.