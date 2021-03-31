Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by Fearnley Fonds

Equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Fearnley Fonds’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

DAC opened at $50.88 on Monday. Danaos has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $3,802,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

