Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.50% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

