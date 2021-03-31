Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $197.00 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00636483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.