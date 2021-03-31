Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80.

About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)

Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. The company offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. It provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas markets; and retail natural gas to its customers in the California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crius Energy Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crius Energy Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.