Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

