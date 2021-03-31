Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE CS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 18,890,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.