Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.99 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

