Credit Suisse Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $197.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -373.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

