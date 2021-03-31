Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

