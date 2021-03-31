Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.