Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

