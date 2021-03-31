Credit Suisse AG Has $2.49 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

