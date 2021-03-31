Credit Suisse AG Has $2.38 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

