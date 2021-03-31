Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

