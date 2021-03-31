Credit Suisse AG Acquires 53,568 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Hostess Brands worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

