Credit Suisse AG Acquires 11,398 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

