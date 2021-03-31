COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

