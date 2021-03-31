Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 1,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

