Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

GLW stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

