CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

