Contrasting Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Portland General Electric and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44 American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $43.78, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.99 $214.00 million $2.39 19.77 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.70 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.98

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Portland General Electric on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

