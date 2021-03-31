ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,188. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

CFRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

