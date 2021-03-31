Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 54,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,785. The stock has a market cap of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

