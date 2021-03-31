Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Up 4%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFXTF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

