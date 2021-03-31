Comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) & Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.37%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $6.83 million 91.70 -$41.60 million ($1.54) -11.36 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$46.39 million ($1.29) -2.47

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -102.25% -21.76% -16.08% Mustang Bio N/A -90.84% -68.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's product candidates also comprise XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop first-in-class treatments for epilepsy. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company also develops MB-102, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; MB-106 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; MB-104, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has a license agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc. to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

