Comparing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.30 -$1.10 million N/A N/A The Bancorp $283.70 million 4.29 $51.56 million $1.06 19.80

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OptimumBank and The Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.48%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85% The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

