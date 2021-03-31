Comparing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exagen and Miragen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million 5.46 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -2.06 Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 14.58 -$41.87 million ($20.09) -0.83

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -141.66% -88.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exagen and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Exagen currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Exagen beats Miragen Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

